Prince George Has Come Out of His Shell and Is a High Achiever

Growing up! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s eldest son, Prince George, has continued to mature and become a protector of his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“George has come out of his shell and is a confident little boy – although Charlotte is the most self-assured at of the three,” the insider explains. “He’s kind natured and thoughtful and looks out for his brother and sister.”

George, who turned 7 on Wednesday, July 22, has developed a “competitive streak” while being quarantined at the family’s Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk, England, amid the coronavirus pandemic with his sister, 5, and brother, 2.

“Kate and William joke that he ‘likes to be the best at everything,’” the source adds.

The future king of England is “already showing signs that he’s a high achiever,” the insider explains, noting that the personality trait will “come in handy” when he eventually takes the throne.

The prince’s rise to ruling the monarchy is a long way off, however. For now, he’s celebrating being a kid — starting with an intimate party thrown by his parents.

“William and Kate organized a small camping-themed BBQ party for George,” a source told Us exclusively on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, also joined in on the festivities.

The celebration took place in tents in the garden of the Cambridge’s country home and was topped off with the giving of gifts to the birthday boy.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, and his wife, also 38, bought George a yurt, while his siblings surprised him with a new bicycle — and aided their mother in baking the prince a cake topped off with “sprinkles, lollipops and colorful candy,” the source said.

Kensington Palace honored George’s 7th birthday as well, by releasing two new photos of him taken by Kate. Many of his royal family members wished him well on his big day via social media, including his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!” the queen, 94, captioned her tribute.

A month prior, the Cambridge family released another series of family photos to honor William on his 38th birthday. The photos were also taken by Kate and showed the next king goofing off with his three little ones at their home.

With reporting by Travis Cronin