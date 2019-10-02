



Ending on a sweet note! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reunited for the last day of their royal tour in South Africa on Wednesday, October 2 — and they commemorated the moment hand in hand!

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, kicked off their final day by visiting Tembisa, a township near Johannesburg. The couple sweetly held hands as they arrived in style. The Suits alum wore a white midi shirtdress and nude-colored heels, which she paired with a beaded bracelet. The military vet, for his part, wore a pale blue blazer jacket, a white shirt and khaki pants.

During their first engagement of the day, Harry and Meghan met with young entrepreneurs at the Youth Employment Services hub. Harry addressed the attendees, stating: “It’s moments like today and meeting all of you, that inspires us.”

“Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls or challenging the issue of gender-based violence; whether it’s been planting trees, clearing land mines or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on the planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa and the issues that are so important to us,” he continued. “We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world.”

Harry concluded by stating that “no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color of your skin — we believe in you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex next sampled food from Chef Mish. They then met with an entrepreneur who showed them the organic produce he’s grown in their community using aquaponics. They concluded by meeting with women who are tasked with making 80,000 sanitary pads monthly for locals as part of Blossom Care Solutions.

Harry and Meghan began their royal tour in Cape Town on September 23. It has spanned 10 days, as they’ve visited four countries and attended 35 engagements. Their 4-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, joined the couple for the trip. However, Harry separately traveled to Angola, Malawi and Botswana as Archie stayed with Meghan in Cape Town.

The couple’s appearance on Wednesday came one day after Harry publicly defended Meghan over the “bullying” she has been subjected to because of their relationship. “My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” he wrote in a 560-word statement. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother [Princess Diana] and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

