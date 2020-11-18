Paying his respects. Prince Harry visited a local charity in Los Angeles to show his support for veterans after Buckingham Palace reportedly denied him the chance to across the pond.

On Friday, November 13, the 36-year-old prince joined former servicemen and women in handing out food and supplies to community members in need. The Walker Family Events Foundation, which has been providing a helping hand to veterans and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic, later thanked “humble” Harry for spending time with their organization.

“Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex 👑,” a post shared on the foundation’s Instagram account read. “He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the weekly Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind. 🤗.”

The U.K. native dressed down for the event in a grey polo shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. He also donned a face mask to protect himself and others amid the pandemic.

Veterans’ welfare is a cause close to Harry’s heart, having served two tours in Afghanistan in his 10 years with the British Army. Days before his charitable outing, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, went to the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day while the rest of the royal family celebrated the annual event in London.

The former Suits star, 39, laid white flowers from her garden in Santa Barbara, California, on the graves of two fallen soldiers during the pair’s emotional visit. Harry, for his part, placed a wreath on an obelisk with a personal note that read: “To all those who have served and are serving. Thank you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals in March, two months after announcing their exit. The couple briefly spent time in Canada before settling down in L.A. with son Archie, 18 months. Eventually, the family of three moved out of the bustling city and opted for the quieter Montecito neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

Amid their royal step back, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been through the wringer. As Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate celebrated Remembrance Day across the pond, the Sunday Times reported that Harry’s request to have a wreath laid in London on his behalf was denied by palace officials.

The reported snub came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be returning to the U.K. for the holiday season.

“Everyone was so looking forward to catching up with them, as well as Archie,” a source told Us exclusively in November. “They’re looking forward to making the most of things regardless.”