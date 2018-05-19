The cousins made it! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to see Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

Eugenie and Beatrice were accompanied by their mother, Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. The royals went for understated looks. Beatrice was photographed wearing a teal dress with a fascinator more reminiscent of a headband than a hat. Eugenie donned a pale blue short-sleeved frock with a simple ivory hat.

The sisters made headlines in 2011 when they wore elaborate fascinators at Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s wedding at Westminster Abbey. The younger Princess of York topped off her blush ensemble with an unforgettable Philip Treacy hat, crafted to look like a bow with cascading ribbon. Meanwhile, the eldest wore a blue fascinator by the same designer, with feathers and flowers springing out.

Eugenie, 28, and Beatrice, 29, are the daughters of Prince Andrew, the younger brother of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Markle will arrive at the venue in a car with her mother, Doria Ragland. Harry and his bride invited around 600 guests to their nuptials and Queen Elizabeth II’s lunchtime reception at St George’s Chapel. Only 200 attendees were invited to this evening’s private reception at Frogmore House.

The royal family will have a special involvement in the couple’s big day. Prince William serves as his brother’s best man, while the groom’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. The duke and duchess’ newborn son, Prince Louis, will not attend. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will ride around the town of Windsor in a carriage procession.

Princess Eugenie is planning a wedding of her own. The royal and Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot on October 12, 2018, the official Twitter account for The Duke of York announced in February. The couple, who have been together for seven years, will also marry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal couples not only share a wedding venue — they are also neighbors. The princess and her wine merchant fiancé moved next door to Harry and Markle at Kensington Palace earlier this month.