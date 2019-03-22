Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas like to spice up their marriage even when they’re apart.

The Isn’t It Romantic? star, 36, played a round of “I Do’s and I Don’ts” during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 21. For the first question, Andy Cohen asked, “Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?”

Without hesitation, Chopra Jonas replied, “For sure.” Fellow WWHL guest Willie Geist from the Today show was less certain, pointing out that he does not want his naughty photos “in the Cloud.”

The Bravo host, 50, then asked the Quantico alum whether she has ever helped Jonas, 26, manscape. She initially said “no” before remembering, “Once! I did once. Just his fade [haircut], back here.”

“I don’t know if I could do the manscaping thing,” she added.

As for whether Chopra Jonas would drop her maiden name if the “Jealous” singer asked her to? “He’d probably never ask me ‘cause he knows I wouldn’t,” she said with a laugh.

The former Bollywood star and Jonas tied the knot in a series of traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in December 2018, four months after announcing their engagement.

Cohen grilled Chopra Jonas about her weddings on Thursday’s episode, at one point getting her to admit that the Jonas Brothers member cried more during their nuptials. He also asked whether they had a budget.

“We had a month and a half to prep this wedding,” she said. “We had a budget, but we kind of went over.”

The actress opened up to Us Weekly in February about the first weeks of her marriage to Jonas, confessing that “because we didn’t even date for a long time, we’re [still] navigating getting to know each other.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

