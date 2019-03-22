Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, had multiple over-the-top wedding ceremonies in December, but the gifts they received didn’t quite match the extravagance of the nuptials.

Chopra Jonas, 36, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 21, and host Andy Cohen asked if she and the “Jealous” crooner, 26, got “good gifts,” to which she replied with a laugh, “No!”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress explained, “I mean, some of them were great. Some of them were just, like, so basic. ‘Cause we didn’t have time to do a registry. … We just had a month and a half. By the time we planned the wedding, it was done. And then nobody thought about [a registry]. We got some really good gifts, some really strange ones too. Like, cushion covers; weird cushion covers. Strange things. A chess board.”

However, the Quantico alum confirmed that the dismal presents weren’t from the musician’s older brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. “Kevin actually got us a great gift,” Chopra Jonas explained. “Kevin got us, like, hundreds of bottles of wine. And Joe got us an amazing fridge, which looks like a car, to put it all in. So, it kinda worked out.”

The former Bollywood star also revealed on WWHL that it’s important to keep the spark alive, even though she and Nick are often apart due to work commitments. The Cowboy Ninja Viking actress told Cohen, 50, that she “for sure” believes in “sexting or FaceTime sex” when they can’t be together for long periods of time.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and the Baywatch star tied the knot in a Western ceremony on December 1, four months after Us Weekly confirmed their engagement. They said “I do” once again in a Hindu ceremony the following day.

Chopra Jonas told Us in February that she and the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers are still “navigating getting to know each other” now that they’re married. She noted, “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

