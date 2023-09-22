Katie Maloney isn’t too concerned about having to be nice to Raquel Leviss now that they’re no longer costars.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to see her again,” Maloney, 36, said during the Thursday, September 21, episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “I don’t even know if that’s something I got to worry about.”

Maloney admitted that she didn’t exactly feel bad for Leviss, 29, adding, “I don’t know that I can feel empathy for somebody who consciously made decisions [and was] actively making a decision every day for seven to nine months almost. I can’t empathize with that because I would never do anything like that.”

The Vanderpump Rules personalities were on the outs well before Leviss made headlines in March for her affair with costar Tom Sandoval. Maloney previously called out Leviss for hooking up with her then-estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, in August 2022. (Maloney and Schwartz, 40, who split in March 2022 after five years of marriage, finalized their divorce in October 2022.)

Things took another turn, however, when Sandoval’s infidelity prompted his split from Ariana Madix after nearly a decade of dating. Maloney didn’t mince words while addressing Leviss’ involvement in the affair.

“I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” Maloney said on Lala Kent‘s “Give Them Lala” podcast in March. “The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

Maloney added that she had no sympathy for Leviss amid the public controversy, adding, “You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

After facing her costars at the season 10 reunion, which was taped in March, Leviss checked herself into a treatment center for her mental health. She confirmed in August that she won’t return to the reality show for season 11.

“I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses,” Leviss alleged in a bombshell podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel. “They refused to pay me equally. I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them.”

Although Maloney doesn’t expect to reunite with Leviss, Kent, 33, was more confused by her decision to leave the spotlight.

“It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” Kent said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast last month. “And instead she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again.”