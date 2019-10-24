



Throwing shade? Queen Elizabeth II seemingly pulled a picture of her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, from her sitting room at Buckingham Palace amid rising feud rumors among royal family members.

Hello! magazine first spotted the pic in May 2018 in a shot of the queen, 93, meeting with Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K. The silver-framed snapshot was placed beside two other photos of royal family members.

The pic in question reportedly showed a never-before-seen moment from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2017 engagement shoot. The photo no longer appeared to be in the sitting room among the remaining framed shots when the queen met with High Commissioner for Grenada, Lakisha Grant, on Tuesday, October 22.

As Metro U.K. reported, the queen has pulled pics from the room before. The photo of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, as well as a shot of Harry and his brother, Prince William, replaced a photo of the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her son-in-law, Timothy Laurence, in uniform. A photo of William, 37, and his wife, Duchess Kate, still remains.

News of the pulled photo surfaced around the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new ITV documentary, Harry And Meghan: An African Journey. In the film, Harry didn’t tiptoe around speculation of tension with his big brother. He admitted that there have been “good days” and “bad days.”

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he explained. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

The couple also revealed in the doc that they have mulled over the possibility of leaving England behind for Africa. “I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment, we’ve just come from Cape Town,” Harry said.

“That would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves,” he continued. “But with all the problems going on there … I don’t see how we’d be able to make as big a difference as we want to.”

Meghan and Harry parted ways with William and Kate’s royal foundation in May. The royal couple later started their own charity in June, called Sussex Royal The Foundation.

William and Kate, 37, officially pulled Meghan and Harry’s name from the charity, formerly named The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in August.