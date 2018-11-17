Across the pond but still in their hearts. Queen Elizabeth II proved Duchess Meghan’s home state of California is on the royal family’s minds when she released a heartfelt statement addressing the wildfires in the area.

“Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state,” the 92-year-old monarch said in a statement on the royal family’s website on Friday, November 16.

The statement continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the U.S. emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.”

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer and Robin Thicke are among the celebrities whose homes were destroyed by the wildfires. Two major fires have burned nearly 250,000 acres in the Golden State and killed 74 people, according to CBS News.

A source revealed to Us Weekly in June that the queen was taking to her new granddaughter-in-law, 37, who is currently expecting her first child with Prince Harry. Meghan “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” the insider said, adding that her “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

The feeling is mutual, too. “[The queen] has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer,” the source noted. “It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease.”

Amid problems with the L.A. native’s family, Queen Elizabeth has been supportive of the new royal. A palace insider told Us in August: “While Meghan and the queen come from two very different backgrounds and generations, there’s a warmth between the two that’s genuine and loving.”

