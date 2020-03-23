Safe and sound. Queen Elizabeth II is in good health after a royal aide at Buckingham Palace was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 93-year-old matriarch left the palace on March 19 with Prince Philip, and the pair has been isolating themselves at Windsor Castle amid the global pandemic. Shortly after, The Sun reported that the queen is healthy and that “every member of Royal Household staff” who came into contact with the aide in question “has since been placed in self-isolation.”

Though the publication claimed that the palace wouldn’t comment on “individual members of staff,” the employee who tested positive is reportedly recovering and the palace is taking the necessary precautions to help keep the rest of its staff safe.

After seeking refuge at Windsor Castle, the queen reassured her constituents that the royal family would do everything they could to help during this difficult time.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she said in a statement on March 19. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

Elizabeth continued, taking the opportunity to thank the dedicated healthcare workers and scientists who are risking their personal safety for the greater good.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months,” the queen noted. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

One day earlier, Prince William became the first senior member of the royal family to address the worldwide pandemic and issued an encouraging message of support to the British community.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together,” he wrote via Instagram. “The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

