Spicing it up! Rachel Bilson got candid about what she likes in the bedroom — and what sex positions rank at the top of her list.

“I like missionary,” Bilson, 41, said during the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the “Women On Top” podcast. “[But] I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top.”

The O.C. alum confessed that ultimately “missionary” is her “favorite” way to be intimate because she wants “to be f—king manhandled,” adding that there are positions she tries to avoid. “Depending on the actual d—k is doggy [style] because it can go so deep and hurt,” she claimed.

This isn’t the first time Bilson has gotten candid about her sex life. In March, the Hart of Dixie alum raised eyebrows during an episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast when she discussed not being able to orgasm until her late 30s with guest Whitney Cummings. Bilson — whose past romances include Bill Hader, Hayden Christensen and Adam Brody — later clarified that she was trying to contribute after Cummings, 40, shared she had her first orgasm after getting off birth control.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I just jumped on that, and I was like, ‘When I was older, I was able to do that too,’” Bilson said during an episode of “The Nick Viall Files” podcast later that month, referring to the conversation about achieving orgasm during intercourse. “Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that.”

Bilson explained that the NSFW confession had “nothing to do with any partner” and was about “me knowing my body,” noting that she wasn’t “giving a trophy” to any exes. “Nobody was involved other than myself,” she shared at the time.

The California native has often made headlines with her high-profile relationships. She was linked to her former O.C. costar, 43, from 2003 to 2006 before moving on with Christensen, 42, with whom she welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014. (The pair called it quits in 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years.)

Following her split from the Star Wars star, Bilson sparked romance rumors with Hader, 44, in 2019. While Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the duo parted ways after less than one year together, the Jumper star revealed that she missed the Saturday Night Live alum’s “big d—k” during an August 2022 “Broad Ideas” podcast episode. She elaborated on the bombshell comment later that month.

“Obviously, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else.”

She continued, “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s–t. … There was a pandemic. Yeah, so it was a hard time.”