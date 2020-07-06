Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York City may have been filmed nine months ago, but Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley still aren’t on great terms.

Dorinda, 55, called out Ramona, 63, for going out in the Hamptons amid the coronavirus pandemic after she attended the same party as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger,” Dorinda tweeted on Saturday, July 4.

After a social media user replied that “everybody is sick of” Dorinda slamming Ramona, she retweeted a message of support.

“Literally NO ONE is sick of it. Thank god for @DorindaMedley,” the tweet shared by Dorinda reads.

Ramona, for her part, took to the comments section of her Instagram on Monday, July 6, to confirm that she is “totally healthy” after Dorinda’s diss. The Ageless by Ramona CEO previously confirmed last month that she and 25-year-old daughter Avery tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

While Dorinda and Ramona have been friends for decades, their relationship has been tested during season 12 of RHONY, which is currently airing. The Life on the Ramona Coaster author shared a tweet calling her costar a “mean girl” after the July 2 episode of the Bravo hit aired.

“Dorinda comes across to me as a mean girl. When other people give her a dose of her own medicine, she attacks them,” the tweet Ramona shared states. “Ramona, I have always loved you on the show, so don’t let this itch bring you down. I know that in most cases you try to help people.”

When asked about the tension between her and Dorinda via Instagram on Thursday, Ramona suggested that her friend is “not in a good place.” Ramona also replied to a viewer who suggested she is getting a “villain” edit on the show.

“But people like you see through this,” she replied. “That’s what counts.”

In another comment, she added, “It’s TV […] And to my true friends I am [a good person].”

Both Dorinda and Ramona have admitted that season 12 of RHONY has been difficult to watch back.

“I felt like Ramona was a little insensitive to me for what I was going through this year,” Dorinda told Us Weekly on our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in May. “I needed a soft place to land, and I needed her to be more of a soft place to land than I felt like she was being. … Ramona and I have been in each other’s lives for a long time and gone through a lot of things. I thought she would be more empathetic than she was.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.