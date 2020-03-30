Making peace? Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York City dished on the status of her friendship with costar Ramona Singer.

Medley, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively that she is “in such a good place” with Singer, 63. “The good thing about me is I stand by my stuff. If I think I did something wrong, I’m quick to say I’m sorry,” she explained to Us on March 23 while promoting the Bravo series. “But if I see something wrong, I’m quick to point it out.”

Out of all the New York Housewives, Medley claimed that she’s “mainly” butted heads with Singer in the upcoming season. She, in turn, offered a reason for why there’s drama between them.

“I think a lot of that is deflection and I think that I had a year where I really had a lot going on in my life, a lot of different moving parts, which you’ll see,” she teased. “I am sort of at the point in my life where I just, I don’t want to be sold the bill of goods that aren’t real. I want to just keep it real.

Medley continued, “So, I think I, in my good Dorinda way, just call it out. But Ramona and I have been friends for 20 years. We go through our stuff and we eventually always try to work it out, which is good.”

The two Bravolebrities notably feuded in October 2018 while filming season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City. At the time, Medley alleged that Singer invited her to the Angel Ball but ditched her to sit somewhere else.

Medley told Us exclusively that the season 11 reunion “was emotional” as the pair confronted each other. “I address Ramona and her lack of memory,” she told Us in June 2019.

Singer, for her part, has acknowledged her faults in the Angel Ball incident. “It’s fine. At the Angel Ball, I really perceived it was a different table,” Singer said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2019. “Now I know never to swear on my daughter’s life because I may look ageless but my mind isn’t. I didn’t get it right.”

Singer added, “I messed up.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for season 12 on Bravo Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

