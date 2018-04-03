Ramona Singer is making it nice?! The Real Housewives of New York City star is gearing up for season 10 of the series and told Us Weekly that she is bringing with her a new outlook and some new friendships to the upcoming season. Watch the video above!

Singer, 61, told Us that during season 9 she “wasn’t in a good place,” but is “going back to being Ramona” and is feeling “safe and zen and calm.” However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any drama between Ramona and the ladies.

“The fact that there as a wedge that has come between Bethenny [Frankel] and Carole [Radziwill] kind of affected the whole ambiance of the show,” Ramona told Us. “And all of a sudden this season, I’m like really close to Dorinda [Medley] and Carole.”

The wine creator admits that the girls did put aside their differences after Luann De Lesseps was arrested on December 24 and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“We can all have our ups and downs, we all have our little fights and skirmishes, our little tit-for-tat,” Ramona told Us. “But when anything really bad happens to one of us, we all rally around and we definitely all rallied around Luann.”

According to Ramona, Luann is “genuinely happy” and in “such a better place” since completing rehab.

“She’s doing yoga, she’s going to AA every day, and she’s lost weight, and she looks fabulous,” Ramona told Us. “I think she’s really genuinely happy, feeling really good about herself.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. E.T.

