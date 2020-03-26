Just like Us: Quarantine Edition. Ramona Singer is cleaning her own space for the first time in more than 40 years as she self-quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whelp what can I say… not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service,” the 63-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star wrote alongside an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 24. “I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? #selfisolation.”

After her costar Dorinda Medley replied that she was “mopping the wrong way,” Singer replied, “Doing the best I can haven’t mopped in 45 yrs ….. and they changed them .. lol 😂”

In the video, Ramona, who is staying in Boca Raton with ex-husband Mario Singer and 24-year-old daughter Avery, opted to do her cleaning in her skimpy nightgown. As a result, Medley, 55, made a video mocking her castmate in her own sexy ensemble.

“What was I thinking yesterday, talking about brushing my teeth, this is the reality!” Medley said in the clip, referring to Ramona making fun of her teeth brushing video earlier on Wednesday. “The hard work I’m doing in Blue Stone Manor in my lingerie.”

The Life on the Ramonacoaster author replied to the video in the comments, writing, “Imitation is the best flattery 💕💕.”

Ramona, who was diagnosed with lyme disease earlier this month, previously confirmed that she was with Mario and Avery via Instagram. She opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday, March 23, about living with her ex-husband six years after their divorce.

“Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine. We do certain things by ourselves,” Ramona said. “My daughter’s always bragged about his great shakes. He makes these really great protein shakes. I see what he puts in. You’d never think you’d want to drink it, but it’s delicious. … He puts in fresh spinach and he puts his celery, and then he throws in some apples, and some berries, and some banana. I’ll tell you, it’s the best smoothie I ever had in my life.”

While both Avery and Mario are working during the day, the family is still bonding.

“W’ll go to the beach together, we’ll do walks together. We definitely have family dinner together,” she told Us. “We either all cook or Avery will cook, or Mario will cook. We always watch every night around 9:30 two episodes of Game of Thrones.”

