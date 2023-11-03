Avery Singer was spotted at BravoCon 2023 after her mom, Ramona Singer, was dropped from the event.

Us Weekly confirms that Avery, 28, was at the convention held in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, at the Bravo Bazaar for her business Bach Boss. An eyewitness tells Us Avery was in good spirits despite the controversy surrounding her mother.

Ramona, 66, was axed from the event — which is being held in Las Vegas until Sunday, November 5 — earlier this week. The move came as a result of a text message the Real Housewives of New York City alum sent to a Page Six reporter, who asked for her reaction to a Vanity Fair article that alleged she used the N-word while speaking with a Black crew member during season 13 of the Bravo reality series.

Ramona attempted to defend herself in her response, but she ultimately repeated the racial slur in abbreviated form. “And the word I used was ‘N-word,’” she wrote in a screenshot published by the outlet on Tuesday, October 31. “Not n-g.”

Before BravoCon officially kicked off, a source told Us Ramona has been “distraught” and “very upset” about the backlash. The insider claimed Ramona’s absence from the event was “a mutual agreement” between her and Bravo execs, but a second source close to the network told Us otherwise.

“Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon,” the second insider said. “It was not her choice to not attend.”

Us previously reported in October 2021 that Bravo launched an investigation after Eboni K. Williams — who became RHONY’s first Black cast member during season 13 — accused her then-costar Ramona of making a racially insensitive remark. A source revealed at the time that a crew member had also filed a complaint against Ramona in December 2020.

“An investigation was conducted for both complaints,” the insider said. “For the first one filed by the crew member, the findings were corroborated. [For] the second one filed by Eboni, the findings were not corroborated.”

Williams, 40, claimed in Vanity Fair’s exposé — which was published on October 30 — that Ramona said “most” Black people do not have present fathers while she was participating in a training session with two racial justice representatives, a Bravo publicist and an NBCUniversal communications expert. (RHONY alum Leah McSweeney corroborated Williams’ story in the article.)

“What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Ramona allegedly asked, per Williams. “Most of them don’t.”

Ramona defended her alleged statements, telling Vanity Fair, “The training included ‘open dialogue.’ In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

Since the 2021 controversy, Ramona has exited the show, which was revamped with a brand-new cast for season 14. Ramona confirmed in November 2022 that she would not be returning to RHONY. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told Page Six. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Still, Ramona will be a cast member on the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which is expected to premiere in December.