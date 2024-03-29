Rapper Mase subtly weighed in on his former colleague Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent scandal and Homeland Security house raids.

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,” Mase, 48, told his cohost Cam’ron on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of their “It Is What It Is” podcast, adding, “I’ll be sure to give you your percentage.”

Without directly mentioning Diddy’s home raids, Cam’ron, 48, pointed out the incidents occurred the same day as the anniversaries of Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 album, Life After Death. “It’s amazing that all of this would transpire on that day. … That’s eerie, man,” Mase remarked.

Pulling at Mase’s chain, Cam’ron asked Mase, “That’s all you’ve seen,” to which he responded that he’s “seen helicopters.” The comment was seemingly directed at Diddy’s home raids as some news footage of the raids was filmed via helicopter.

The podcast episode came out one day after Homeland Security investigated Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami properties in connection to a federal sex trafficking case. His lawyer, Aaron Dyer, slammed the raids for being a “gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer continued: “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

At the time, TMZ reported that two of Diddy’s sons — Justin, 30, and King, 25 — were detained and later released during the raids. Diddy was reportedly prevented from flying out of a Miami airport by Homeland Security on Monday.

The musician, who is currently facing multiple sexual harassment and misconduct lawsuits, was spotted for the first time since the raids on Friday, March 29. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, he appeared unbothered while leaving Top Golf Miami with his daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17.

Mase’s history with Diddy goes back to 1997 when Mase released his debut album, Harlem World, under Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records. He went on to release two more albums under the label before accusing Diddy of withholding his music’s royalties from him.

“U still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which you gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/t u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when you don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2021.

Diddy subsequently claimed that Mase owed him $3 million during an October 2022 episode of The Breakfast Club radio show. “That’s facts, I got the receipts,” he stated. “I’m not gonna go back and forth with Mase. I’m not going back and forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now.” Mase denied Diddy’s claims at the time.

In September 2023, Diddy gave back publishing rights to Mase and other Bad Boy Records artists, including Faith Evans, the Lox and 112, per Variety.

“Everything’s cool and good now,” Diddy told Billboard of his and Mase’s drama later that month. “You know, we’re brothers and brothers fight. I love him and that’s it.”