Raquel Leviss Reflects on Her 'Self Love' Journey After James Kennedy Split

Enriching her soul! After confirming her split from James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss candidly discussed her new journey of self-discovery as she reflected back on her relationship.

“I wanted to do a little check in today and to thank you guys for all the sweet, kind messages. It really is heartwarming to read some of those so thank you so much. I am doing well,” Leviss, 27, said in a series of videos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 16. “I’ve been listening to a lot of podcasts and really taking away this message of self love.”

The model admitted that this form of self-care has allowed her to learn more about herself post-split.

“I’m going to start journaling and taking up hobbies that I’m actually interested in doing and practicing more self love. I think one of the big things I got out of listening to all of these podcasts is that when you’re such a compassionate person and you always put other people’s needs before your own it is very easy to get carried away in that,” she noted. “It’s important to kind of put yourself first and I think give yourself the love you give other people. I’m practicing that now and I’m being more kind and patient and loving to myself because that is very important.”

That same day, the Vanderpump Rules star also posted a screenshot of a comment she left on an Instagram video about inner monologues.

“This hits home for me. Did you learn the golden rule in school? Treat others the way you would like to be treated? I think there needs to be a second clause that should be taught: treat YOURSELF the way you treat others,” she wrote. “Since I live a life of empathy (sometimes to a fault) it’s easy for me to treat others with patience, kindness and respect. But I neglect to be kind to myself, I forget that I require patience too, sometimes even I ignore my inner voice. Let’s learn to love ourselves as much as we love others 🥰.”

Leviss’ self-reflection comes shortly after the twosome announced the end of their relationship.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the pair wrote in a joint statement after filming the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion earlier this month. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kennedy, 29, and Leviss found themselves in a “tumultuous relationship” that led to “a hard decision” to part ways.

“They both want different things,” the insider revealed to Us. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

Their costar Ariana Madix weighed in their relationship after finding out about the split while filming the reunion special.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so we were very shocked,” Madix, 36, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December.

The former SUR bartender noted that although the breakup was surprising, there was one major issue she witnessed, adding, “I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.”

Kennedy, for his part, has also reflected on his future since parting ways with Leviss.

“Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me,” the U.K. native captioned a photo of himself via Instagram shortly after confirming the split. “Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers.”