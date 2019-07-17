More Denise Richards, please! The actress-turned-reality TV star is open to returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, Us Weekly has learned.

While Bravo hasn’t announced whether Richards, 48, will reappear in the beloved franchise, a source revealed to Us that the Blue Mountain State actress is interested in coming back for more.

“Denise had a lot of fun doing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and sharing her life with fans of the show,” the insider tells Us. “She hasn’t been formally asked to return for another season. Those talks haven’t happened with any of the ladies.”

The source added that Richards “would absolutely sign up for another season,” while noting that “the fans really responded to Denise with positivity and love on social media” throughout season 9.

Bravo confirmed in August 2018 that Richards would be joining the popular show for the current season. The announcement came one month after rumors surfaced regarding her potential involvement, and a source close to the Vanity actress stated to Us that she would soon finalize her deal with the network.

Richards’ casting was made official in August 2018. “I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” she noted in a statement to Us. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!”

She later followed this statement with a celebratory tweet after Andy Cohen welcomed her to the family. “Thank you!! Thrilled to be part of this wild journey,” she wrote at the time.

The Wild Things star opened up about a variety of personal matters while on RHOBH, including her relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. In the show’s April 23 episode, she teared up while addressing her bumpy romance with the Two and a Half Men alum, 53.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” she said at the time. “I just feel like I f–ked up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments].”

Richard’s appearance on RHOBH was not her first dive into the reality TV world. She previously starred in two seasons of the E! series, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, from 2008 to 2009.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!