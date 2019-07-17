Nothing to see here? Dorit Kemsley attempted to downplay reports that her and husband PK Kemsley’s bank account was frozen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 16.

When Andy Cohen asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, whether she thinks she owes her castmate Camille Grammer an apology over their televised argument about finances “now that it came out that your bank account has been frozen,” Dorit shot back, “God, no. That’s not even true. No.”

“That’s not true?” the visibly confused Bravo host, 51, wondered, to which Dorit responded, “No, not the way it’s been blown up in the press.”

Cohen then asked point-blank, “Was your bank account frozen?”

“No,” Dorit insisted. “It has nothing to do with [my swimwear line] Beverly Beach. It’s an ongoing issue that PK has had. And this was our bank account that I actually stopped anything from happening, and the judge decided to wait until the situation … uh, things become more clear, and that’s it.”

The reality star went on to reiterate that she “certainly [does] not owe Camille an apology.”

Last week, Us Weekly obtained court documents that revealed a Los Angeles judge ordered the Kemsleys’ bank account to remain untouched until a court hearing scheduled for September. According to the paperwork, Dorit had attempted to prevent the court from seizing nearly $30,000 in a City National Bank account, arguing that it was her separate money.

The news came months after a man named Nicos Kirzis filed a lawsuit against PK, 51, claiming the businessman owes him more than $1.2 million stemming from a 2011 loan. PK has not publicly responded.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

