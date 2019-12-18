



Shannon Beador still isn’t happy with Kelly Dodd after their confrontation in Miraval at the beginning of season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The two women get heated about the trip during part one of the three-part reunion.

“If you think that I wanted to spend the first part of my trip in the f—king hospital, I didn’t,” Shannon exclaims in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the reunion. “I was so livid pissed and so looking forward to this trip.”

As RHOC viewers may recall, Shannon visited the emergency room during the September 17 episode of the series after Kelly smacked her on the head with a mallet while she was wearing a metal bowl during a wellness exercise.

Kelly, however, argues at the reunion that Shannon was clearly fine because she drank after she returned home from the ER. “You wanted to go drink yourself to death,” she quips before Andy Cohen asks about the alcohol consumption.

“We got home, I poured a couple drinks. [Vicki Gunvalson] didn’t get their until 1:30 a.m., so yeah, it hit me. We hadn’t eaten,” Shannon explains.

Kelly quickly fires back, “Hit you harder than I hit you, that’s for sure.”

While Shannon says Tamra Judge asked the doctor if it was OK for her to drink, some of the women, including Emily Simpson, still think that Shannon was overreacting.

“You could poll 100 doctors, you give me five, that would say, ‘It’s OK to hit somebody on top of the head,’” Shannon argues.

“I already said sorry!” Kelly shoots back. “Calm down, girl.”

Shannon won’t be the only one going head-to-head with Kelly at the reunion. In the trailer for the episodes, fans saw Vicki argue with both Kelly and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“Get her off my show!” Vicki screamed at Braunwynin the teaser before the Coto Insurance founder stormed off the set and told a cameraman to “f—-k off.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion kicks off on Bravo Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m. ET.