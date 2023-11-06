According to The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, “there’s no truth” to the rumors that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, was interested in her.

“I was going to suggest that we do something, like, a podcast or something, the three of us or the four of us, even with Todd [Nepola], because it wasn’t like that,” Alexia, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, during the second day of BravoCon 2023 on Las Vegas.

Back in May, Melissa Gorga claimed during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion that Louie, 48, was romantically interested in Alexia before he started dating Teresa, 51, in 2020. However, Alexia clarified during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month that she had met Louie on a trip to Barcelona as they stayed in the same hotel.

“Whenever he did approach me, [it] was because he had watched me on the show and he knew my challenges with Frankie and my journey with Frankie,” she explained to Us on Saturday. “And he can feel that pain as a father, ‘cause he is a very good father, and he has his autistic son, Nicholas. So, I think it was more that I was an inspiration to him, and he was so touched by the fact of meeting me and knowing, ‘God, we’re kind of in the same journey.’”

Alexia shares sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26, with ex-husband Pedro Rosello. Frankie has lived with severe brain injuries since getting into a near-fatal car accident at the age of 13 in 2011. Louie is also a father of two boys, sharing Nicholas, 21, and Louie Jr., 19, with ex-wife Marissa Dimartino Ruelas.

Alexia — who wed her husband, Todd, 50, in 2021 — went on to note that it can be tough for reality stars to know whether their romantic partners are pursuing relationships for the right reasons. “Are we always going to think that whatever man that comes next to us and wants to date us is because we’re known or we’re celebrities or whatever you want to call us?” she stated. “It’s just like the rich guy, like, is he going to think, ‘Oh, the woman’s only dating me because I have money, not because of who I am?’”

Despite that, Alexia said she wants to believe that Louie “really does love Teresa,” adding, “She’s beautiful and she’s amazing, so, it’s like, why can’t he like her?” She continued: “People always want to focus [on], ‘Oh, he’s just looking for stardom or fame.’ So, I don’t agree with that. And there’s no truth to it, by the way.”

Her celebrity status is something Alexia told Us she wasn’t worried about when it came to her romance with Todd. “When he met me, I wasn’t on TV. He did know that I had a show and he did know about my past, but I never thought, ‘Oh, he wants to date me at a TV show,’” she shared. “I’m like, ‘He wants to date me because the same, because I’m so fabulous. And of course, he’s going to fall in love with me.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi