Alexia Nepola is feeling the love from fans following news of her divorce from her estranged husband, Todd Nepola.

“The outpouring [of] love and support that I have received from all of you has truly warmed my heart,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 56, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 17. “Thank you ❤️. ❤️Love you all ❤️.”

Earlier this week, news broke that Todd, 51, filed for divorce from Alexia after three years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 15, that Todd submitted divorce docs in Florida four days prior.

Alexia addressed the split via her Instagram Story that same day, writing, “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Related: 6 Warning Signs Pointing to RHOM's Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola's Split While The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s love story came to an end in April 2024, the warning signs were there for many months. Us Weekly confirmed that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after nearly three years of marriage. The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 after several years […]

Court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, April 16, revealed that the estranged spouses signed a prenuptial agreement that addressed “all of their financial issues” just days before their December 2021 wedding.

“Everyone is shocked. It’s very surprising,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “Alexia loves hard. She is all about love, she is romantic in that respect. She is hurting right now.” The insider added that Alexia “loves Todd and is devastated” by the split.

A second source noted that Alexia was “blindsided” by the divorce filing as “things were good between her and Todd days leading up [to] him filing.” The second insider continued: “Alexia believes he wanted to keep her in the dark about how he was feeling about ending the marriage, because he knew she would try and convince him otherwise.”

According to the second source, the pair’s separation “has a lot to do with” their family dynamic with Alexia’s sons, Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Rosello Sr. “Peter tried to warn her about him.” (Alexia was previously married to Rosella Sr. from 1992 to 1996, as well as Herman Echevarria from 2004 to 2016.)

Related: Every 'Real Housewives' Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

While many divorces result in the 50/50 split of assets and property, attorney Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us that is “not the case in Florida” divorce proceedings. “[The] Florida presumption is that everything’s held by a spouse individually [as] separate property that is their own,” Rahmani, who is not affiliated with the pair’s divorce, shared on Wednesday. “In the event of a divorce, they get to keep it.”

Rahmani went on to note that Alexia and Todd’s divorce will come down to whether their assets were held jointly or separately. “That’s going to decide what Alexia gets,” he explained.

Additionally, Rahmani said a family law judge will have to determine, “What is the source of the funds? Is it my separate property that’s going through an account, in which the money comes to me in the event of a divorce? Is it my separate property but I just commingle it? Or is that gifted to a spouse such that it ends up being shared?”

Bravo cameras will likely capture the fallout of the split on the upcoming season of RHOM.