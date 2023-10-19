Tinsley Mortimer is not only engaged, but she will be walking down sooner than you think.

Us Weekly can confirm that The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, will tie the knot on November 11 in Palm Beach, Florida. Mortimer first revealed the relationship via Instagram Stories on Friday, October 13. Multiple outlets have since identified him as a man named Robert Bovard.

“Family vacay before the big day!” she captioned a photo of herself with Bovard and his three children last week. In another Instagram Story snap, she sported what looked like an engagement ring while taking a bikini mirror selfie.

Bovard was married to Mary Dial Bovard for nearly 12 years before she died of a brain tumor in June 2021. They shared three kids, a son and twin daughters.

Mortimer, for her part, was previously engaged to Scott Kluth, whom she dated off and on from 2017 to 2021. “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth said in a March 2021 statement to Us. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Mortimer was “completely blindsided” by the split, a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Tinsley feels like she wasted four years of her life on Scott,” the insider added, noting that Kluth called off their engagement at a photo shoot.

A second source went on to claim that the breakup was in the works for a while. “Tinsley shouldn’t feel blindsided when she was aware it was over months ago,” the insider stated. “Maybe it actually sunk in last week, but Scott did not blindside her. They have not seen each other since the beginning of January. They did not spend Valentine’s Day together. He’s been living alone since January.”

Mortimer — who was previously married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 to 2010 — had previously given Us insight into the designer she wanted to create her perfect wedding dress. “I love Monique Lhuillier dresses for their femininity,” she revealed in September 2020. “I even believe she will be my choice for my wedding and I will have her design one especially for me.”

Noting that she’s her “happiest when I am totally glammed up with hair, makeup and a beautiful dress,” the Virginia native explained that “presenting yourself dressed nicely and fully groomed is considered good manners” in the South. She added: “Never in my life did I see my mother leave the house without her hair perfect, makeup on and dressed beautifully, whether for a tennis game, a club lunch or a meeting with a design client.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin