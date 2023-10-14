Tinsley Mortimer has found love again nearly two years after she split from ex-fiancé Scott Kluth.

“Family vacay before the big day!” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, alongside a photo of herself posing with a mystery man and three children. (She did not reveal what the “big day” refers to.)

In the snap, Mortimer wore a chambray button-down with a tan skirt as she beamed on the tropical getaway. Her new man — whose identity has not been publicly shared — put his arm around her for the photo. Emojis were placed over the faces of the three kids, including a pair of twin girls.

In a second photo, Mortimer and her boyfriend were all smiles as they took the girls to swim in a body of water.

The social media activity also sparked engagement speculation, as Mortimer appeared to wear a large ring in a mirror selfie. The reality TV alum snapped a pic of her white bikini, baseball cap, and a large sapphire ring, surrounded by halo diamonds, was also on display. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Mortimer last dated Kluth, 42, on and off for several years following a February 2017 blind date, which was set up by her former RHONY costar Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and Kluth got engaged in November 2019, shortly before she left the Bravo show to move with Kluth to Chicago. They ultimately split two years later.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth told Us in a March 2021 statement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Mortimer, however, allegedly felt “blindsided” by the breakup. “Tinsley feels like she wasted four years of her life on Scott,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, claiming Kluth ended their engagement when she was at a photo shoot.

A second source told Us that the writing had been on the wall because they had not “seen each other since the beginning of January” nor spent Valentine’s Day together.

Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer between 2002 and 2010. She later dated Prince Casimir and Constantine Maroulis.