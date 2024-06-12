Rihanna has the perfect idea for the star of a potential biopic about her life.

“Taylor Russell, [and] you know why? ‘Cause she got a nice forehead,” Rihanna, 36, told E! News on Monday, June 10, at the Los Angeles launch event of Fenty Hair, discussing the Bones and All actress, 29. “She’s fly. I feel like [I] wanna be her, so I want her to pretend to be me.”

The pop star added, “I want people to see me in that light.”

Rihanna has long been candid about having a large forehead. In October 2019, she posted a bikini photo that inspired a troll to comment, “[Your] forehead shines brighter than my future.”

Rihanna clapped back, writing, “There’s still hope for you then.”

She also has feelings about her two sons — RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, whom she shares with partner ASAP Rocky — inheriting her forehead.

“It’s happening and I can’t believe it,” Rihanna told Access Hollywood of motherhood in December 2023. “The only thing I imagine was probably the forehead on RZA. I mean, Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure? You can’t lose this thing!’”

Regardless of her forehead size, Rihanna has been open about how her body has changed postpartum.

“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a [breast] lift,” she told Interview magazine in April. “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m OK with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

She continued, “Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus.”

Rihanna and Rocky, 35, have been together since 2020 and dream of having a big family together.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

Rihanna and Rocky have also discussed tying the knot one day, with a second insider telling Us in June 2023 that the pair have “talked about getting married down the line.”

“[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with,” the source noted.