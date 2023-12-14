Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, are not only partners in life but in business.

The couple tied the knot in 2005, two years after they met on the set of 2003’s Gothika. Downey portrayed Dr. Pete Graham in the horror flick, while Susan served as a producer on the film. Susan even helped her husband score one of his biggest roles to date, Sherlock Holmes, by suggesting his casting to director Guy Ritchie.

“If Susan hadn’t been in the room, Robert probably wouldn’t have become Sherlock Holmes,” Ritchie told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2014. “She facilitated it, definitely.”

In addition to welcoming their two children, Exton and Avri, the couple have teamed up on a number of projects over the years through their production company, Team Downey, including The Judge, Dolittle and Sweet Tooth. (Robert also shares son Indio with ex-wife, Deborah Falconer, whom he was married to from 1992 to 2004.)

Scroll down to relive Robert and Susan’s biggest relationship moments:

2003

Robert and Susan met on the set of the film Gothika, which also starred Halle Berry and Penélope Cruz. “Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the ‘superfood,’” Susan recalled of their early interactions in an October 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird.”

In October of that year, the duo made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Robert’s film The Singing Detective. They announced their engagement one month later.

August 2005

The couple wed in Amagansett, New York, surrounded by family and friends.

December 2009

Susan revealed that their romance helped Robert overcome his addiction battle. “[I said], ‘This isn’t gonna work.’ I made it clear that to stay with me, nothing could happen,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I think he saw what we had. There was something magical there, something we couldn’t put our finger on. He always says that we became this third thing when we got together — something that neither of us could have become by ourselves — and I think that’s true.” (Robert has been drug-free since 2003.)

January 2010

Robert gave his wife a hilarious shout-out while winning Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Sherlock Holmes at the 2010 Golden Globes. “First of all, I’d like to thank Susan Downey for telling me that Matt Damon was going to win, so don’t bother to prepare a speech,” he joked.

He added: “I really don’t want to thank my wife because I could be bussing tables at the Daily Grill if not for her. Jesus, what a gig that would be.”

June 2010

Robert and Susan launched their production company, Team Downey, which has gone on to make documentaries such as 2022’s Sr., which followed the relationship between Robert and his late father. Robert Downey Sr., and shows such as Perry Mason.

February 2012

The duo welcomed their first child together, son Exton. Robert and Susan stepped out for their first public appearance since becoming parents at the Hollywood premiere of The Avengers two months later.

November 2014

After announcing that he and Susan were expecting a baby girl in July, Robert and his wife welcomed their daughter, Avri.

August 2015

Robert commemorated his and Susan’s 10th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo of the two of them sporting sunglasses via Instagram. “A perfect 10,” he captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary, Mrs. Downey.”

October 2017

The pair gave fans an inside look at their Hamptons Home in a profile with Architectural Digest. “We wanted something we haven’t seen a million times,” Robert said of their home, which featured a windmill and a large praying mantis statue. “We didn’t set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsey and fun. And we definitely don’t like boring.”

November 2021

“Adjusting the halo on my heaven sent partner Mrs D … you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth,” Robert wrote via social media in honor of Susan’s birthday. “P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show … That is my eternal vow.”

August 2022

To celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, Robert shared a throwback pic from their 2005 nuptials via Instagram. “Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss,” he wrote alongside the pic, which featured him leaning over to kiss Susan on the cheek. “Susan, you are my bedrock, touchstone and lucky stars to boot.”

February 2023

Robert continued to gush about his wife via social media. “To she who lovingly tolerates my many shenanigans, I pledge my undying love …” he captioned a series of funny photos with Susan.

August 2023

For their 18th wedding anniversary, Robert and Susan recreated the photo of him kissing her on the cheek. “18 years, love still in bloom!!” Robert wrote alongside the pair of pics via Instagram.

December 2023

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “as much in love today as they were in the days after they met,” adding, “They’re the envy of all their friends because they make it look so easy.”

The insider went on to call Susan Robert’s “right-hand person.” They told Us: “She’s so supportive of him. He always blows her away with his talent.”