Sticking together. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got a special visit in prison from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pals amid filming for the MTV series.

A picture was shared to the 36-year-old reality star’s Instagram page on Tuesday, May 14, that showed him all smiles alongside wife Lauren and Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were not present for the occasion.

“The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback #FreeSitch,” he captioned the photo while also including a prayer hands emoji.

Lauren also shared the group shot to her Instagram feed, with the caption “#FreeSitch.”

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was renewed for season 3 in December 2018, visited Sorrentino at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after filming for the upcoming season began. Farley, in fact, shared two behind-the-scenes posts from the show’s production to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 15.

In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on tax evasion charges. He had pleaded guilty to falsifying his tax returns by roughly $9 million.

After he entered prison in January, Lauren exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple — who tied the knot in November 2018 — were doing very well despite the distance.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” the 34-year-old shared with Us in April. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Lauren also admitted that the couple are “so lucky to have a strong support system and are both looking forward to having him home.”

While DelVecchio, 38, and Guadagnino, 31, were absent from Tuesday’s prison visit, the dynamic duo revealed to Us that they have continued to stay in contact with their pal.

“He’s doing good,” DelVecchio noted to Us in April. “We talk to him almost every day. He’s in good spirits. He has a lot of positive things to come home to.”

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, began his two-year sentence for the crime in January as well. However, the reality star is expected to be released from his upstate New York prison on September 13, 2019.

