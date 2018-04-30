Stuck in the past. Now that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has split from girlfriend Jen Harley, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the MTV star still has feelings for his ex, Sam “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola.

“Ronnie still loves Sam,” the insider tells Us, “Everyone knows it.”

This news comes after a tumultuous weekend that saw Ortiz-Magri, 32, and Harley ending their relationship following a public fall out that played out on Instagram this past weekend and carried onto Monday, April 30. Harley and the reality TV star insulted each other via their Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 29, after he claimed that he found explicit videos of her with an ex on her cell phone. He also appeared to cheat on her by cozying up to another woman in a recent episode of the Jersey Shore reboot.

“This is totally Ronnie’s style. This is what he does. Look at what he did to Sam!” the Jersey Shore source told Us. “He never considered her feelings, cheated on her and lied to her face. The girls always forgive him and take him back.”

During an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired on Thursday, April 26, Ortiz-Magro revealed to his roommate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that he didn’t intend to propose to Harley, who was seven months pregnant at the time. “I thought you were in love. So she’s not the one, then?” Polizzi asked him.

“Probably not, right?” he said. “I had waited so long not to have kids so that I am married, in a happy relationship, not to just have a baby mama.”

“Why can’t you marry this b—ch?” she asked.

“Because she’s not …” he responded, before pausing.

Polizzi finished his thought, saying: “’Cause you f—king love Sam.”

Ortiz-Magri and Giancola met on the MTV reality show and were in an on and off relationship from 2009 to 2019. Deena Cortese revealed that Giancola — who is currently dating Christian Biscardi — chose not to be part of the reboot because of her ex.

“Ron needs to stop talking about Sam and move the f—k on,” Cortese, 31, said in a confessional in the April 19 episode of the reboot. “Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers, and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was gonna get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

