



No grudges to hold! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro opened up about his Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley contacting his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, without his knowledge.

As a refresher, Farley developed a friendship with Harley away from the cameras and behind Ortiz-Magro’s back. He later compared his castmate to Harley when she refused to speak about her divorce but had no problem discussing his messy relationship.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively, Ortiz-Magro said Farley was going through “a bunch of stuff that she just didn’t want to focus on” when she reached out to Harley, which was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this season.

“You get to a place in your life where you can’t control what other people do. It’s about how you react,” the reality star, 33, told Us at his CBD launch party for VERGE at Poppy’s in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 3 — hours before he was arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence. “So, at that point in my life, I knew that Jenny was going through s–t. When you’re going through stuff, you’re going to deflect. You’re going to try to push everything away from you as much as you can. She was going through a divorce, she’s got a new boyfriend, her son.”

He continued, “So what’s the best thing to do? Deflect — and I’ve done it. We’ve all done it! But you see it, you know, and it’s like, it is what it is.”

Through it all, he believes he and his roommate have a “brother and sister” relationship.

“If you’ve seen me and Jenni throughout the years, me and her go at it. We’re brother and sister! But we love each other,” he added. “We just want the best for each other at the end of the day. It’s not ‘cause we want to be spiteful. We really do just want the best.”

The New York native then commented on his friendship with Roger Mathews, Farley’s ex-husband.“He’s always been an honest person that came to me,” he concluded. “So, whatever he goes through with Jenni, that’s his business. That’s not my business.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Ortiz-Magro and Harley had split “for good” on Thursday, October 10, days after following his October 4 arrest. The LAPD’s public information officer told Us that the MTV star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Harley, and he “was uncooperative” when police arrived on the scene. A taser was used to calm him down.

He was released from jail hours after his arrest upon posting a $100,000 bail. Shortly after, Harley issued a protective order against the Bronx native. The pair share 18-month-old-daughter Ariana.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

