Mourning his canine companion. Russell Crowe‘s dog has died after an unexpected accident.

“This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart,” the Gladiator star, 58, captioned a Thursday, March 30, photo of the puppy, shared via Twitter.

He continued: “Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father’s passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.”

Fellow actor Vincent D’Onofrio shared his condolences in the comments section. “So sorry to hear this, Russell. My heart goes out to you,” the Law & Order: Criminal Intent alum, 63, wrote.

Crowe previously shared a sweet photo of him and Louis wearing matching shirts. “I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren polo so he can match with dad. I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny,” the Les Misérables actor wrote alongside the December 2022 Twitter snap.

The New Zealand native’s loss comes exactly two years after his father, John, died at 85 in March 2021. The Oscar winner shared the news via Twitter at the time.

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away,” he wrote. “I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

The Beautiful Mind star got to spend some quality time with his father during the coronavirus lockdown. “Isolating with the old man. 84 now,” he captioned an April 2020 Instagram photo of John smiling by a body of water.

Prior to sharing the news of Louis’ death on the somber anniversary, Crowe posted photos of his other dogs. In August 2020, he introduced a new member of the family via Instagram. “My pup has had a pup !! A litter of 1. Unusual. Here’s Junior … what a cutie just like his dad,” he wrote.

In addition to being a dog dad, the 3:10 to Yuma actor shares sons Charles, 19, and Tennyson, 16, with ex-wife Danielle Spencer. The exes announced their separation in 2012 after nine years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Spencer, 53, shared a sweet throwback photo earlier this month of her smiling with her ex-husband and their two boys.

“This old family photo just popped up 🥰. Looks like we’re having fun,” she captioned the snap.