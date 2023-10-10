Ryan Reynolds hilariously revealed why his appearance on the last episode of John McEnroe’s McEnroe show never aired.

“It didn’t make air because he and I just got horrendously, bonelessly drunk on the show,” Reynolds, 46, said on the Tuesday, October 10, episode of “Strike Force Five” podcast, explaining that he and the retired tennis player, 64, “just shared a bottle and finished it.”

McEnroe hosted his eponymous show on CNBC for five months in 2004 before it was ultimately canceled. (Fans may have recently recognized McEnroe’s voice as the narrator of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, which wrapped up with its fourth and final season in June.)

“Standards and practices of course don’t allow you to do such things,” Reynolds added of his inebriation, “So it never made it to air.”

Years after his drunken appearance, the Deadpool actor went on to try his hand in the alcohol world when he purchased Aviation Gin in February 2018.

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” he said in a statement at the time. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

Aside from Aviation Gin, Reynolds now co-owns the U.K. soccer team, Wrexham AFC, with Rob McElhenney. He recently joked that he would “sell” one of his kids to raise money for his team.

“I have four,” he quipped during the second season premiere episode of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. “I mean, I don’t even know their names.”

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively share four children: daughters James, Inez, Betty and an unnamed fourth child whom they quietly welcomed earlier this year. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in September that the pair still act like “newlyweds” after tying the knot in September 2012.

“It’s been the best. They’ve got four beautiful kids and have built an amazing life together,” the insider said.

They continued: “They’re very romantic together. They’re always holding hands — you’d think they were newlyweds.”

Reynolds and Lively, 36, met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 but the two were both in relationships at the time. Their friendship, however, ultimately led to something more.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds said on the “SmartLess” podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”