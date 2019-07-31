



A total gamechanger! Ryan Seacrest weighed in on whether he would want to become the next Bachelor on Live With Kelly and Ryan after his guest cohost Maria Menounos shared a fan’s comment that suggested the idea.

“You know, I don’t think so,” Seacrest, 44, admitted on Wednesday, July 31. Menounos, meanwhile, pressed further to determine whether the American Idol host would have a change of heart if ABC said: “Ryan, we need help!”

While Seacrest noted that he is “tied up” with work obligations, he said that “you never know” what could happen. The Extra alum chimed in to ask whether the radio personality would be OK with “making out with like 30 or 40 different girls every night.”

“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Seacrest said in response. “My parents watch [the show].”

Seacrest became a single man again in February when he split from his longtime girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, after nearly three years together. The former couple were first linked in March 2013 before calling it quits in December 2014. However, they later reconciled in 2016 before ending their relationship again earlier this year.

Since parting ways with the 27-year-old model, Seacrest was spotted kissing a mystery brunette during a trip he took to the South of France in June — only four months after splitting with Taylor.

Although it’s unlikely Seacrest will join The Bachelor for season 24, the Georgia native would face stiff competition for the coveted part. Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s former suitors Mike Johnson, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron have all been rumored contenders for the upcoming lead.

Brown, 24, sounded off on which of her former men would be best suited for The Bachelor. “It’s so weird picking the Bachelor from my ex-boyfriends. I thought Peter was really great. Mike is great,” she shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 30. “I want them to have happiness, so maybe it will work out better for them than it did for me!”

Colton Underwood, Brown’s former flame, was the last man to lead the Bachelor franchise. After his season concluded in March, he has maintained a steady relationship with winner Cassie Randolph.

When Underwood weighed in on who should tackle the Bachelor role next, the NFL alum threw his support behind Weber. “After following social media, I still like Peter,” Underwood, 27, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 ESPY Awards on July 10. “And I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let’s get him off the market.”

