Silly spouses! Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, have taken a lot of goofy photos throughout their relationship, and now she’s telling Us the stories behind the cheesiest ones.

During a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, revealed that her dynamic with Huff, 22, has always been a fun one — which is why she dared to pose with a double chin before they were engaged.

“Oh yes, that is when me and Christian were dating,” the pregnant star told Us, referencing the couple’s double chin selfie. “Believe it or not, I did pull that out while we were dating and we still got married, praise the Lord.”

She added: “We’re just being doofy. That’s just us in a picture.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also shared a photo of the pair wearing matching mud face masks from July 2019, noting the couple often exfoliate together.

“Oh yeah, so Christian is a trooper with the face masks,” Robertson said. “He loves whatever I get him pore strips, which is so nice that he’ll let me do that. And so me, him and [my sister] Bella were having a girl-guy day with our face masks.”

The Live author, who is expecting her first child with Huff, showed off her silly side once again in November. The pair recreated a pregnant beach photo that her parents’ Willie and Korie Robertson took when they were expecting one of their children.

“That, Christian and I took in Seaside, Florida, and we were reenacting my parents’ picture that they took when they were about the same weeks pregnant as us,” she told Us. “That was pretty funny.”

The Finding Freedom author also shared the tales behind her COVID-19 hospital selfie — she recovered from the coronavirus in October — and why she said yes to a pink-colored wedding dress only to turn it white.

“I didn’t even know what color white it was going to be until, like, a month and a half before the wedding,” she revealed, noting she fell in love with a blush gown and bought it without knowing what the final product would look like.

For more on Sadie’s most memorable Instagram photos, including the time she was photobombed by a fish in the Bahamas, watch the exclusive video above.