Wardrobe change! Selena Gomez switched up her ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards after slipping on the red carpet.

The former Disney Channel star, 29, arrived at the Sunday, February 27, awards show wearing a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. She topped off the outfit with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

While walking the carpet, however, Gomez stumbled and lost one of her shoes. After regaining her composure, the Hotel Transylvania star took off her other high heel and continued down the walkway barefoot.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was later spotted without any shoes while presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for a Supporting Role with her Hulu costar Martin Short.

“Selena going barefoot in front of some of the biggest celebrities is actually the most Selena Gomez thing she could do #SAGAwards,” one Twitter user wrote.

The duo didn’t let Gomez’s wardrobe malfunction take away from their playful banter on stage.

“Who’s excited?” the 71-year-old comedian asked before revealing who won the category. “I’m excited,” Gomez replied, prompting Martin to joke about plastic surgery.

“I’m excited too. Although it’s hard for me to express the excitement because the Botox is fresh,” he said, to which the “Who Says” singer responded, “Alright, mine too.”

Nicole Kidman — who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos — was later seen without her heels on while chatting with Gomez during the event.

“Nicole Kidman shows solidarity to Selena Gomez and goes barefoot as well after Selena’s heels broke earlier tonight! 😭Queens!🙌🏼🥰 #SAGAwards,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the Big Little Lies alum, 54, and her husband, Keith Urban, talking with the Spring Breakers star.

In addition to presenting an award, Gomez earned her first SAG Awards nomination this year for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the Hulu series alongside costars Short and Steve Martin. They were defeated by the cast of Ted Lasso.

