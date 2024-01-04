Sandra Bullock ended 2023 by giving her late partner Bryan Randall a final sendoff.

Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, confirmed via Instagram that the actress, 59, spread Randall’s ashes at Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, over the weekend. “Happy birthday, Bry,” Bullock-Prado, 53, captioned a video of the location on December 30, 2023. “Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised.”

Bullock and her family were treated to a beautiful day for the ash spreading, as Bullock-Prado’s video features the sun shining over the frozen river, which was lightly covered with snow. The clip included the gentle noise of water flowing down the river.

Bullock’s former costar Octavia Spencer showed her support for Bullock in the post’s comments by sharing several raised hands and heart eyes emojis.

Related: Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline Sandra Bullock and late photographer Bryan Randall had a loving relationship for years. Us Weekly broke the news that Bullock was dating Randall in August 2015. The pair’s relationship continued to blossom, with a source telling Us in November 2017 that Bullock, who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015, could always […]

Randall died at age 57 in August 2023. “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the photographer’s family shared in a statement at the time. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

They went on to note that they were “immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” adding, “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

In the wake of Randall’s death, Bullock-Prado praised her sister for standing by his side through his illness. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teeming with salmon,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Randall smiling. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Us Weekly revealed in August 2015 that Bullock and Randall had begun dating. “Bryan is such a sweet soul, and things couldn’t be more different from the toxic relationships she’s been in before,” a friend of Bullock’s exclusively told Us in June 2019. Bullock also previously referred to Randall as the “love of my life” during a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk.

Related: Sandra Bullock Through the Years: We Stan a 'Miss Congeniality' Queen Sandra Bullock has dominated the box office for decades — which is why she’s ready to take a step back from her career to focus on family. “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock — who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila 10 years later — told Entertainment Tonight […]

Over the years, Randall became a father figure to Bullock’s kids, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively. (Randall also shared daughter Skylar, 20, with his late ex Janine Staten, who died in 2007.)

“I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things,” Bullock explained of her and Randall’s parenting styles on Red Table Talk. “I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.”

She went on to call their family dynamic “the best thing ever,” stating, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present. I don’t need to be told to weather the storm with a good man.”