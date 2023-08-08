Sandra Bullock’s younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, is honoring Bryan Randall after he died following a three-year battle with ALS.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado, 53, penned in a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Randall on Monday, August 7.

Noting that “ALS is a cruel disease,” Bullock-Prado said, “There is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

She concluded her message by writing, “Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio).”

Bullock-Prado shared her tribute the same day news broke that Randall had died at the age of 57. “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the photographer’s family confirmed in a statement on Monday. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Just like Bullock-Prado, the family went on to ask for donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital to be made in his honor. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement continued. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Us Weekly revealed in August 2015 that Bullock, 59, has begun dating Randall — one year after she was briefly linked to fellow actor Chris Evans. Randall took on a coparenting role with Bullock’s son, Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, and Bullock’s daughter, Laila, whom she adopted in 2015. (Randall also shared daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 20, with ex Janine Staten, who died in 2004.)

“Bryan is such a sweet soul, and things couldn’t be more different from the toxic relationships she’s been in before,” a friend of Bullock’s exclusively told Us in June 2019.

Bullock later called Randall the “love of my life” during a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, adding that they weren’t in any rush to tie the knot.

Days before his death, sources told Us that the couple had been on the rocks after taking some time apart last year.