Cold shoulder? Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t been in touch with former costar Chris Noth after sexual misconduct allegations prompted his abrupt erasure from And Just Like That.

The 57-year-old actress opened up about fans’ largely tepid response to HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival during a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, published on Tuesday, May 17. “I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it,” Parker confessed, referring to the multiple accusations brought against Noth, 67, in December 2021.

When asked whether she’s spoken to Noth, who played Mr. Big in both iterations of SATC and the movie spinoffs, the Hocus Pocus star swiftly said no. Parker also served as a producer on And Just Like That, which made the controversy that much more difficult to deal with.

“I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I’m just … it’s just …” she told THR, trailing off in the middle of her response.

Shortly after the revival’s December 2021 debut, several women came forward with allegations against Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012. One claimed to THR that the actor “raped her from behind” in 2004 after they met during a high-profile Los Angeles event. The alleged victim, who used the name Zoe in the report, recalled Noth laughing when she asked him to wear a condom during the “painful” experience.

A second accuser, Lily, claimed she was invited back to Noth’s New York City apartment in 2015 when she was working at a nightclub. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” she alleged, telling the outlet that she felt “totally violated” by the Equalizer alum.

The former Good Wife star denied the “categorically false” claims in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” he added. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

As more allegations made headlines, Noth was dropped by The Equalizer and wiped from the season finale of And Just Like That following his character’s death in an earlier episode. Parker issued a joint statement with costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in December 2021.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio wrote via their respective Instagram Stories. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

HBO Max renewed the revival for a second season in March despite its mixed reviews. Parker is looking forward to revisiting Carrie Bradshaw’s story yet again — and defended the franchise against those who may see it as a pop culture “relic.”

She told THR, “Obviously, we’re aware that people have opinions, and there will be peripheral chatter specific to the HBO show. We care that they’re engaged and enjoying it, flipped out, upset, thrilled, devastated, but you can’t have a result in mind and then try to back into it with the writing. That would just be awful. And that would be like riding a bike with a gang of 10 million.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

