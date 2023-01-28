While Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been together for more than 20 years, it all nearly fell apart over movie spoilers.

“We’re about 20 minutes into [The Sixth Sense] and I said something, just like it popped up [in my head], like, ‘Is that [this actor]?” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, said during a Friday, January 27, appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “And my husband didn’t see a movie with me for 15 years.”

Gellar — who has been married to the She’s All That star, 46, for 20 years — quipped that her movie-spoiling habits “almost was” hurtful to her relationship.

While the Wolf Pack star and Prinze Jr. disagreed over their movie-viewing expectations, they had an immediate spark after meeting on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us,” the Christmas With You star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”

He continued at the time: “By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny, and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does. And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”

The Scooby-Doo costars’ bond quickly turned romantic and they ultimately tied the knot in September 2002. The twosome later expanded their brood in 2009 and 2012, respectively, welcoming daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.

“Some people say our expectations are a little higher than most, but I think [our children] know what the rules are,” Gellar previously told Us in February 2020 of parenting. “We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit [and] we all have dinner together.”