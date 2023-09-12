Savannah Chrisley got candid about how her spending habits shifted with her parent’s legal issues.

“I will make no bones about it, I spent my money like it was never ever gonna go away,” Chrisley, 26, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, September 11.

Savannah described how hard it was after she gained custody of younger brother Grayson and half-brother Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, amid her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal woes.

“When you’re in a single-income household you do whatever you have to,” she explained. “I feel like God never gives you more than you can bear. I feel like what is happening right now is exactly what I needed to not be this spoiled, entitled whatever, because what’s happening now is testing who I am as a person. It took away a lot of things. For about a year, anything work-wise disappeared.”

In November 2022, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were each sentenced to time in prison five months after a jury found the couple guilty of tax fraud. Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie was sentenced to seven years. The duo reported to prison in January after being convicted of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. (In addition to Savannah, Todd and Julie share Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 32, Chase, 27 and Grayson, 17.)

Following her parents’ prison sentence, Savannah took to social media to send love to her family.

“Will forever fight for this smile ❤️,” Savannah wrote via her Instagram Story in January alongside a photo of her mother. “I love you mama.”

Savannah also opened up about the struggles her family was facing during an episode of “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” in January.

“Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually,” she explained. “We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for the foreseeable future and that was really, really tough. I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart.”

In August, the Chrisley family revealed that they will be gearing up for a new reality show as Todd and Julie continue to serve their sentences. The show will star Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe. as well as Todd’s mom, “Nanny Faye” Chrisley.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” Savannah shared in a statement to Deadline at the time. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”

The news came months after the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best, which ran on the USA network for 10 seasons beginning in 2014.