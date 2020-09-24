Setting the record straight. Savannah Chrisley took aim at trolls who think that her father, Todd Chrisley, had a hand in her recent split from Nic Kerdiles.

Earlier this month, Savannah, 23, confirmed that she and the hockey player, 26, were ending their engagement after initially postponing their wedding in June amid the coronavirus pandemic. Upon announcing her split, the Growing Up Chrisley star told fans “there’s no hatred” between her and Kerdiles. However, Savannah was disappointed to see speculation online about whether her dad, 51, drove a wedge between her and her former fiancé.

“At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that’s the reason my relationship didn’t work out. That is false,” the Georgia native said on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Nic will tell you that as well. … Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren’t giving each other. And that’s just what it was.”

Despite growing up in the public eye, the reality star still hoped to have some sense of privacy when it comes to her personal relationships. While she has always strived to remain “true, honest and vulnerable” with her followers, Savannah urged them all to “stop trying to create drama out of nothing.”

“If there’s anything new to share with you, I will share it with you because that’s the life that I’ve chosen to live,” she added. “I’ve chosen to live a very public life. But with that being said … I don’t owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram. … That’s just kind of where I stand with that. There’s no hatred between Nic and I. There’s no dad ruining our relationship. Like, there’s none of that, so I just really wish that would stop.”

Savannah began dating the athlete in November 2017 after meeting via Instagram. They confirmed their engagement in April 2019, and two months later, Savannah told Us Weekly exclusively that her dad was already “going full throttle on all [of] the wedding planning.” One year later, she revealed that she and Kerdiles decided to “go back to dating” before tying the knot because their relationship had “moved way too fast.”

Shortly after news of their split made headlines, Kerdiles took to Instagram to share his side of the story — and said the last three years with Savannah had been “the BIGGEST blessing.”

“There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah,” he wrote at the time. “I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid, to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!”