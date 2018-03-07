Celebs were out and about this week, from Allison Janney attending a pre-Oscars bash to Sting working out and Bella Hadid looking stylish in Paris. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Savannah Guthrie and Jack Sock played against Roger Federer and Bill Gates in a charity tennis match called Match for Africa to benefit the Roger Federer Foundation and its support of children’s education in Africa.

— DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

— Aquis and celeb hairstylist Ryan Richman teamed up for styling appointments at Workshop Salon in West Hollywood.

— Sharon Stone hung out at Ivory on Sunset at Mondrian Los Angeles.

— Taylor Hill spoke at Lancôme’s Write Her Future brunch at Little Beach House Malibu, where the brand announced a new global charitable initiative.

— Allison Janney attended the 2018 Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont.

— Olivia Wilde attended the BOVET 1822 & Artists for Peace and Justice “Songs From the Cinema” concert benefit in L.A.

— Bella Hadid wore the Tna for Aritzia Super Puff jacket while hanging out in Paris.

— Greta Gerwig celebrated her Oscar nominations at Beauty & Essex L.A.

— Olivia Culpo celebrated the end of fashion week with FORWARD by Elyse Walker with a party at the Ritz and a performance by YG.

— Pamela Anderson released her third ride-hailing PSA, “Terms & Conditions,” calling attention to the terrifying circumstances passengers could potentially be subject to when using ride-hail apps. The PSA, produced by Ride Responsibly and PAVE (Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment), demonstrates the perils of ride-hailing and the lack of safety standards set forth by these apps.

— Sting took a Flywheel class at The Lincoln Square location in NYC.

— Michelle Obama attended Klick Muse NYC at the One World Observatory.

— PopSugar hosted a Beauty by PopSugar launch in Culver City to show celebrate their new beauty product line.

— DONNI celebrated its spring/summer collection with light bites, beverages and crystal readings in downtown L.A.

— Amelia Gray Hamlin was joined by her family and friends for the unveiling of her first billboard for Hudson Jeans in West Hollywood.

— Heidi Klum stole the show while striking a pose wrapped in Helen Yarmak’s $3,800 Pink Marabou Feather Coat on the white carpet at the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

— Lana Del Rey checked out Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, who performed at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A.

— Iconic designer Kelly Gray talked fashion with Viola Davis at the Entertainment Studios Oscar party benefiting Children’s Hospital L.A. at the Beverly Wilshire.

— Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the 90th edition of the Oscars with a star-studded afterparty where guests enjoyed Jimmy’s custom cocktail, “The Jimlet” featuring CÎROC Vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and mint.

— AnnaLynne McCord attended the NORDSTROM LOCAL Inaugural Viewing Party for influencers and fashion insiders at the brand’s recently opened Melrose Place location in West Hollywood.

— Emma Roberts got glam with Joico’s Bodyshake by Nikki Lee for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

— Ashley Graham took Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides before getting glam for the Oscars in L.A

— Nick Bateman stars in Rachel van Dyken’s “The Matchmaker’s Playbook”, directed by Tosca Musk launching on Passionflix March 15.

— Wayne Brady shared Thai style deep-fried shrimp and bulgogi ribeye tacos at Beauty & Essex to celebrate his return to Kinky Boots on Broadway.

— Sterling K. Brown celebrated director Patricia McGregor’s birthday at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown.

