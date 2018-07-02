Here’s a “Weekend Update”! As Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, June 29, with girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, his SNL costar Michael Che sent them a hilarious surprise — “a party clown to Colin’s very intimate birthday dinner,” as Che revealed in an Instagram story.

After the clown’s appearance, Jost sent a photo of himself and Johansson to his 35-year-old pal. In the pic, Jost is wearing a balloon crown and looking a little bemused. Johansson, meanwhile, looks delighted by the surprise. As Jost sent the photo to Che, he texted one word: “Goddamit.” Che responded with a crying-laughing emoji.

Jost and Johansson have been dating since May 2017, when they were seen cozying up at the SNL season 42 finale. They made their public debut as a couple that November at an American Museum of Natural History Gala. Even six months into their relationship, the funnyman was “telling friends he wants to marry her,” as a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “He loves to take her out and show her off. He’s head over heels.”

More recently, the Avengers: Infinity War actress walked arm-in-arm with her beau at the 2018 Met Gala in May, the same month she played Ivanka Trump in a surprise Saturday Night Live cameo.

Meanwhile, Jost and Che have served as co-head writers of the NBC late-night sketch show since December. In April, the network announced that the comedic duo will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards this September.

