Heating up? Scott Disick fueled dating speculation with Holly Scarfone after he left a cheeky comment on one of her lingerie photos.

The Talentless founder, 39, raised eyebrows when he asked, “Where is my photo credit?” on a photo of the model, 23, wearing a lacy, black bra and panty set with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The Too Hot to Handle star posted the sexy snap on Monday, March 7, while in Paris. She updated the caption to include Disick as the photographer on Wednesday, March 9, seemingly confirming that they two are an item.

“Lounging in the city of amour 🖤,” Scarfone wrote via Instagram. “Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou.”

The Netflix personality shared a few more photos from her European getaway earlier this week but didn’t post any with Disick.

“Until next time mon cheri,” she captioned the series of pictures, which included scenes from a museum and a better look at the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to Scarfone in late February when they were spotted outside Nobu Malibu. At the time, many fans pointed out how similar the Colorado native looks to Kylie Jenner.

The rumored new romance came nearly six months after Disick split from Amelia Gray Hamlin in September 2021 after 11 months together.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” one insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The former couple’s relationship hit a snag in August 2021 after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima shared DMs sent by Disick that slammed the Poosh founder, 42, for her relationship with Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum reportedly messaged the former boxer, 28, about their mutual ex’s PDA with the Blink-182 drummer, 46. (Kardashian and Barker got engaged two months after the text messages scandal.)

Disick dated Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015. During that time, they welcomed sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9. Bendjima, for his part, split from the California native in 2019 after three years.

However, the New York native’s split from 20-year-old Hamlin “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” the source told Us in September 2021, adding, “This breakup was coming regardless.”

Scarfone, for her part, was last linked to Nathan Soan Mngomezulu after they met during Too Hot to Handle season 3, which aired in January on Netflix. The pair announced their split during the January 26 reunion special, pointing to their busy schedules as the reason they called it quits.

