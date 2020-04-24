Scott Disick ‘Likes’ Photos of Him Kissing Kourtney Kardashian

Reminiscing on the past? Scott Disick took a trip down memory lane and “liked” photos of himself kissing his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

A fan account posted two pictures via Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, of the reality star, 41, and the Talentless founder, 36, packing on the PDA in 2011 during a day out in Miami.

In one photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Disick locked lips in a parking lot. The second picture shows Disick playfully grabbing Kardashian’s butt while she smiles.

The Flip It Like Disick star and Kardashian dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 before calling it quits on their romance. Keeping Up With the Kardashians chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship — including the death of Disick’s parents, his clashes with the Kardashian family, and the birth of their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Kardashian admitted during an episode of Flip It Like Disick in August 2019 that she felt Disick was “depressed” while they were dating and didn’t “really appreciate” what he had at the time.

Disick has since moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he began dating in September 2017. A source told Us Weekly in February that the Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum has “become such a better man through being in a mature relationship with her.”

Although Kardashian and Disick are no longer romantically involved, the E! personality doesn’t have any bad blood with the 21-year-old model.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” an insider told Us in September 2019. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The source added that Kardashian and Disick are still on good terms and focused on coparenting their three children.

“Kourtney and Scott are coparenting in a great way,” the insider shared. “Scott and Kourtney realize it looks weird from an outside perspective that they have stayed so close as exes, but it works for them.”

Kardashian, for her part, is dating model Younes Bendjima. The pair dated for two years before splitting in August 2019. Us confirmed in December 2019 that the couple had reunited.