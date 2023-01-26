Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message About Having No Tolerance for Drama

Scott Disick seemingly offered insight into his life after fans noticed that he has been keeping a low profile.

The Talentless cofounder, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, January 25, to share a quote attributed to Shia LaBeouf. ​”Sometimes those who don’t socialize much aren’t actually anti-social,” the message read via Disick’s Instagram Story. “They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people.”

The New York native captioned the post, writing, “Ain’t that the truth.”

Disick’s recent upload came as a surprise after the reality star has stayed out of the spotlight for much of the past year. The businessman originally rose to fame after his romance with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian was explored on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After the famous family started to document their lives on Hulu, Disick admitted he was “feeling left out” due to his split from the Poosh founder, 43.

“I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis Barker] and be around my family than not at all,” Disick, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with his ex, told Khloé Kardashian during season 1 of The Kardashians about Kourtney’s romance with the musician, 47. The couple, who started dating in 2021, ultimately tied the knot one year later.

“This is probably the first time in 15 years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” Disick said in the April 2022 episode of the Hulu series. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Ahead of season 2, Kourtney admitted that she had “no idea” if Disick would be making a future appearance. “I literally don’t know,” she said on an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” in October 2022, adding that she wasn’t thrilled by how the series focused on her ex-boyfriend’s heartbreak. “I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it.”

The California native added: “I was like, ‘Why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on [Scott]?’ And I get it’s TV, and blah, blah, blah … but to me, I was not having it. I was like, ‘You wouldn’t do this to anyone else.'”

The Flip it Like Disick alum, for his part, made a brief appearance that same month with Kendall Jenner. He did not return again in the sophomore season and hasn’t addressed his plans for season 3.

In December 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Disick was committed to “bettering himself” after several previous rehab stints. “The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much,” the insider revealed before adding that Disick has “has stepped up his treatment and therapy” recently.