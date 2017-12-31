Scott Disick and Sofia Richie looked cozy and warm while stepping out in Aspen, Colorado, for a date night on Saturday, December 30.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, wore light jeans and a dark jacket, and polished his look off with black sunglasses and a beanie. The model, 19, looked fashionable while wearing a gray fur jacket and sunglasses, despite it being dark out. The couple are spending quality time in the snowy city, where they will be ringing in their first New Year’s Eve together.

Just a day earlier, they were spotted goofing around in a playground where the reality star was seen pushing his girlfriend as she took a spin on a circular ride. They also went for a romantic stroll while holding hands.

The lovebirds have also been spending quality time with friends while in Aspen. On Saturday, December 30, Paris Hilton posted a photo with Richie on her Instagram account, which she captioned, “Reunited with my sis in #Aspen.” Hilton has known Richie since she was little girl, as Richie’s older sister, Nicole Richie, starred alongside Hilton in The Simple Life. Sofia commented on the photo “love you” with two heart emojis.

On Saturday, Sofia proclaimed her love for Disick with a photo on her Instagram story of them standing in front of a private jet that she captioned, “Love you kid.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Disick and Sofia — who have a 15 year difference in age — were officially hooking up after months of speculation. Since then, they have not been shy about being public with their romance. They made their first official appearance as a couple earlier this month at Art Basel in Miami, and on December 22, Disick shared a video of Sofia dancing in her underwear to “All Night Long (All Night),” a song made famous by her musician father, Lionel Richie.

