



Merry pup-mas! Kaitlyn Bristowe, Teddi Mellencamp and more celebrities have gotten into the gifting spirit in the most adorable way during the holiday season.

The former Bachelorette, 34, and boyfriend Jason Tartick welcomed a festive furry friend into their family as an early Christmas gift. On December 9, the reality TV personality shared a sweet snapshot of their new golden retriever, Pinot.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍,” the “Off the Vine” host wrote on Instagram. “I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you.. You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side. Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is somehow more cuddly than Ramen.”

The Bachelor Nation couple are fierce advocates of adopting — not shopping — when it comes to their pooches. In 2017, Empire star Taraji P. Henson preached the same philanthropic philosophy following the death of her beloved dog, Uncle Willie, just before the holidays.

“Christmas came early!!!” Henson, 49, captioned the social media debut of her new French bulldog. “I ❤️ u so much!!! y’all Meet #K-Ball!!! Thank you @pitfallkennels_lilbrotha @therealbigboi he is going to get soooooooooo much love!!! 💋💋💋.”

The little fur baby was adopted from rapper Big Boi’s New Jersey kennel and was the Hidden Figures star’s most prized present of the 2017 holiday season.

The paw-some celebrity gift giving continued this Christmas when Mellencamp brought two new puppies into her home. Just a few weeks after her family’s dog, Khaleesi, died unexpectedly while they were out of town, the 38-year-old Bravo star surprised daughter Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, with a pair of pint-sized French bulldog pooches.

“Santa came a bit early. Welcome to the family Porkchop and Havana (Ohh Na Na),” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. “While Khaleesi will never be replaced in our hearts, seeing how our snugglebugs lit up with these two.”

Although they’ll never forget their pomeranian, the reality star and husband Edwin Arroyave gave their kids the gift of a lifetime. “Santa knew exactly what was needed to brighten up the holidays,” Mellencamp wrote.