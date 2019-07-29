



Nailed it! Selena Gomez received an extra-special birthday present from two of her pals that had her shrieking in joy.

The “Wolves” singer, who turned 27 on July 22, shared a video of her gift via Instagram on Monday, July 29.

“Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum captioned the clip of herself lounging on a couch next to model Connar Franklin and YouTube star Aaron Carpenter. “Two of my best friends nailed my gift.”

In the clip, funny snippets from Friends, The Office and even Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift’s “Are You Ready For It” video play before a personalized birthday wish begins from Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban.

“Hey Selena, it’s Mark Cuban from Shark Tank,” he said. “Just wanted to say happy 27th birthday. Enjoy.”

“That was so cool!” Gomez gushes.

The clip doesn’t end there, however: An image then popped up of the Disney alum that read, “We’re going to the tank in September.”

“NO!” the pop star shrieks. “We are!? Oh my God!”

Carpenter, 20, responded to the post with two heart emojis while Franklin, 21, admitted that she’s also amped up about their visit to the hit ABC series. “I am so excited,” she wrote in the comments. “Ur reaction was the best.”

Franklin also shared a photo of Gomez’s reaction on Instagram on Monday, writing, “Decade of dreams. The cutest reaction,” and tagging Carpenter, Caroline Franklin and Anna Collins.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer spent her birthday overseas in Italy. She expressed her gratitude for her fans at the time, writing via Instagram: “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

The Spring Breakers star’s message comes after a particularly difficult year: In October, she sought mental health treatment at a psychiatric facility after being hospitalized multiple times for experiencing a series of panic attacks.

She opened up about taking time off for herself on Coach’s “Dream It Real” podcast in April. “Last year, I took a lot of time off,” she told listeners. “I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing.”

Gomez also had a message for fans dealing with mental health issues. “You’re enough. You’re absolutely enough,” she said. “And if you deal with things that are really difficult — like family issues or anxiety, depression or substance issues — I just think that you’re never too far gone. I really believe that. I think every person is valuable and important.”

