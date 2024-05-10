Selena Gomez is grateful for her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, shared a sweet photo with Blanco, 36, via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 9, hours after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced they were pregnant and expecting their first baby.

The black-and-white snap showed a close-up of Gomez and Blanco holding hands while the pair appeared to cuddle under a blanket. The actress wore a chunky spiral ring on her pointer finger in the photo, which was sandwiched between promotional shots of Thursday’s episode of Selena + Chef, where she puts “her spin” on Texas barbecue.

Gomez also shared a photo of her and Blanco posing with a group, including her Only Murders costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Though Gomez hasn’t commented on the Bieber family’s baby news, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t have any beef with Hailey, 27. (Gomez dated the “Peaches” singer, 30, on and off from 2010 to 2018. Hailey and Justin were first romantically linked in 2015 and dated on and off until their engagement in 2018. They tied the knot in September that year.)

While rumors of an alleged ongoing feud between the two women have gone on for years, both Hailey and Gomez have spoken out about – and even defended – each other after fans refused to stop perpetuating the rumors.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the “Rare” singer wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

In June that year, Hailey opened up about being fed up with their feud narrative during an episode of Bloomberg‘s “The Circuit With Emily Chang.”

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women,” the Rhode founder said. “It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives.”

She added, “It’s like time and time again, I don’t know why I keep having to say and we keep having to say that there is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way because of, like, over a man. Yeah, it’s the world we live in, unfortunately.”